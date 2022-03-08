Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 83,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 773,312 shares.The stock last traded at $25.60 and had previously closed at $24.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.