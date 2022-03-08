Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.34% of Acacia Research worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 5.7% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Acacia Research news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $176.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

