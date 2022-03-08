Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.02.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 259,180 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,398 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

