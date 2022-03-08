Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Short Interest Update

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 7,090,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter acquired 11,239 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $39,673.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth $1,312,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Accuray by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Accuray by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 122,203 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Accuray by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accuray by 431.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,718,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

ARAY stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

