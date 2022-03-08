ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Short Interest Update

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 341,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACEV opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 34.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

