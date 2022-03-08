AcuityAds (ATY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect AcuityAds to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ATY opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.76 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.
About AcuityAds
AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
