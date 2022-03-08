AcuityAds (ATY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect AcuityAds to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATY opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.76 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.