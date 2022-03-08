Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.59. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,140,265 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
