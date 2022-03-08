AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.