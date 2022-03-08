Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 184,168 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 3.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.12% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $70,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of CP stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 189,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,915. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

