Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 545 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $7.90 on Tuesday, hitting $536.42. 36,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $518.20 and a 200-day moving average of $501.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $310.92 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $237.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

