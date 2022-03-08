Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,883,000 after buying an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after buying an additional 738,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,087 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PEP stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.21. The stock had a trading volume of 96,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,851. The firm has a market cap of $221.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.54 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.