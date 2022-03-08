AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,700 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 426,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $13,241,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,085,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in AdvanSix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 183,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 155,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 118,051 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

