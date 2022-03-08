Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.81

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.81 and last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 62034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.71.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

