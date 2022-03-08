Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Aflac worth $34,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Aflac by 592.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 350,534 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Aflac by 164.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 349,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,202,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,833,000 after buying an additional 344,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,784 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

