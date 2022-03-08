Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,827,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.