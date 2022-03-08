AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 413 ($5.41).

A number of research firms recently commented on AJB. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.85) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.83) to GBX 435 ($5.70) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, January 17th.

AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 288.20 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 26.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 337.11. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 255.20 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 474.80 ($6.22). The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93.

In other news, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.98), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($51,876.57). Insiders have bought a total of 127 shares of company stock valued at $45,162 in the last quarter.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

