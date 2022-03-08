Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.90

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 579925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($118.48) to €113.00 ($122.83) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

