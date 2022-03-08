Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,887 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 16.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $176,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $95.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.70.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

