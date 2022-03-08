Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of AA stock opened at $85.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

In related news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alcoa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

