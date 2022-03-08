Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Up 30.5% in February

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,400 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 446.8 days.
ALFVF opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $31.89.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVF)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.