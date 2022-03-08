Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Up 30.5% in February

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,400 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 446.8 days.

ALFVF opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $31.89.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

