Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 78000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$9.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.

In related news, Director Mark Thomas Brown acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,550,993 shares in the company, valued at C$808,569.51. Insiders acquired a total of 520,000 shares of company stock worth $36,550 in the last three months.

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

