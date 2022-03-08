Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.77 Million

Analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) to announce $262.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.00 million and the lowest is $244.70 million. Alkermes posted sales of $251.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Citigroup began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 175,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,506,000 after buying an additional 1,163,567 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Alkermes by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,653,000 after buying an additional 620,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,968,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Alkermes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

