Alliance Global Partners Reiterates Neutral Rating for Tilray (TSE:TLRY)

Alliance Global Partners reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tilray (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.80.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of TLRY stock opened at C$6.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.06. Tilray has a one year low of C$6.55 and a one year high of C$27.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.