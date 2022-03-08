Alliance Global Partners Reiterates Neutral Rating for Tilray (TSE:TLRY)

Alliance Global Partners reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tilray (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.80.
Shares of TLRY stock opened at C$6.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.06. Tilray has a one year low of C$6.55 and a one year high of C$27.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88.
Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.
