Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $234.50

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 234.50 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 241.63 ($3.17), with a volume of 218305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244 ($3.20).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 294.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88.

In related news, insider Neeta Patel purchased 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £494.19 ($647.52). Also, insider Tim Scholefield purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £5,120 ($6,708.60). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,458 shares of company stock valued at $660,297.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

