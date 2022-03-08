AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years.
CBH stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $11.05.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
