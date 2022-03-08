AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years.

CBH stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 336,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

