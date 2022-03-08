Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $8.02 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

