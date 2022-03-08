Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 174,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,427 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $186,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

