Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.