Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 5,400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

PINE opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

