Alterra Power (TSE:AXY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alterra Power Corp. (TSE:AXY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.96. Alterra Power shares last traded at C$7.74, with a volume of 44,526 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.74.
Alterra Power Company Profile (TSE:AXY)
Featured Articles
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alterra Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterra Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.