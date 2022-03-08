Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.63.

ARR opened at C$13.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$357.14 million and a P/E ratio of -179.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.16. The company has a current ratio of 164.93, a quick ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.67.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

