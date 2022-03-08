Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,748.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,102.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,308.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.