Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 401,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $35,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Ameren by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,171 shares of company stock worth $8,490,103. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Ameren Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.