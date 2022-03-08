American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPL) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:AEPPL opened at $54.72 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEPPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.