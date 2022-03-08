American International Group Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Upwork worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Upwork by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after acquiring an additional 107,781 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Upwork by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Upwork by 881.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53,754 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $303,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Upwork stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

