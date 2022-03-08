American International Group Inc. Sells 1,506 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 678,610 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,816,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,912,000 after purchasing an additional 326,813 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 313,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 272,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,381,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

