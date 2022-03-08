American International Group Inc. Sells 74,258 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,258 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 667,750 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,957,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after acquiring an additional 379,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after acquiring an additional 951,771 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $190,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,872. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

