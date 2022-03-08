American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Twist Bioscience worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $22,001,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,011,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,829,000 after buying an additional 157,341 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,389,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $595,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,761. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.17. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $150.25. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

