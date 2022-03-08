American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Short Interest Update

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 86,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 37.26%. Analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

