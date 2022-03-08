AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.31 Billion

Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $57.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.60 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $49.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $237.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.19 billion to $237.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $249.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.32 billion to $250.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $144.43. 23,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,953. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day moving average of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $105.57 and a one year high of $148.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

