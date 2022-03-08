Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 24,800 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.22.
About Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amerityre (AMTY)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amerityre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerityre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.