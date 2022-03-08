Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,432.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.03. The company had a trading volume of 29,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,218. The company has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

