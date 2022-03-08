Analysts Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.45) to $2.18. Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.13) to ($2.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.27) to ($2.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $653.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

