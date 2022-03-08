Analysts Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) to announce $3.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $15.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 billion to $16.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.92 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

NYSE AMP traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.15. 36,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,032. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.18 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

