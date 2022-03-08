Analysts Expect Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings. Cidara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cidara Therapeutics.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

