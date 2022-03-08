Analysts Expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $904.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) will report $904.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $937.40 million and the lowest is $872.50 million. Gates Industrial reported sales of $881.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gates Industrial.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

NYSE:GTES traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $15.34. 13,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.71. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

About Gates Industrial (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gates Industrial (GTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.