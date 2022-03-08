Analysts Expect GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GlobalFoundries.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $491,747,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $156,699,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFS opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.01.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

