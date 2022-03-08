Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $6.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,001 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,049,000 after buying an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Landstar System by 55.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 250,722 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System stock opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average is $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $147.24 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

