Analysts Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.01. Roku posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $3.46 on Tuesday, hitting $115.91. The stock had a trading volume of 216,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,622,457. Roku has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.52.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,946 shares of company stock worth $86,240,074. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

