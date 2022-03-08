Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.
Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,579,243. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.