Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,829,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,579,243. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

